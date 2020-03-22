Fred Alger Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,000 Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

