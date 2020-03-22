Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,476 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after acquiring an additional 558,058 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,845,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

