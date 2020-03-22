Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

