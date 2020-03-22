Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,937 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Splunk by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Splunk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,030. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.