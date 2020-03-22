Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €81.98 ($95.33).

A number of research firms have commented on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME traded down €2.14 ($2.49) on Friday, reaching €56.46 ($65.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.73.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.