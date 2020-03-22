Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. Friendz has a market capitalization of $466,996.16 and approximately $33,665.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.02688811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00191983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,862,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

