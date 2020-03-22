FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00038298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $219.39 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.04339477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00068862 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,806,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,934,545 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

