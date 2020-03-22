Function X (FX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155,661.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $155,661.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,967,594 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

