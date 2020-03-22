Function X Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $214,962.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00032668 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,888.63 or 1.00122902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,109,118 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

