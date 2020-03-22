FunFair (FUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $403,962.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 17% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and $403,962.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx, C2CX, ABCC, Gate.io, Binance, Livecoin, Radar Relay, LATOKEN and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

