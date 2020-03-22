Fusion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.49 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $3.63 million and $3.49 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000223 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,736.84 or 0.96205007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014881 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

