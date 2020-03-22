FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 110.3% Higher Over Last Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 110.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $4,744.10 and approximately $44,973.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00357906 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001081 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016380 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002097 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013526 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

