Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 72,968 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.27% of WellCare Health Plans worth $45,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter worth about $513,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,213,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,079 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 854.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,041,000 after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after buying an additional 282,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.73. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

