Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Ingles Markets worth $41,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

