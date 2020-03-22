Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.76.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

