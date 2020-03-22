Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.95 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.40% of Cavco Industries worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.