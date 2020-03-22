Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

