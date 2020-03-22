Gabelli Funds LLC Has $31.80 Million Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MGE Energy worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

