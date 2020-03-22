Gabelli Funds LLC Has $35.63 Million Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.14% of United States Cellular worth $35,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

