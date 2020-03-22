Gabelli Funds LLC Has $39.14 Million Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.58% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $39,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:TV opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

