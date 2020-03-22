Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $44.44 Million in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 742,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,421,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,281,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 2,038.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 797,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,927,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.