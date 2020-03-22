Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.58% of Curtiss-Wright worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

NYSE:CW opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

