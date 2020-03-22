Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.44% of Gorman-Rupp worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

