Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $31,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -485.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

