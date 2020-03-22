Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,596 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.54% of CIRCOR International worth $32,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 161.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE CIR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

