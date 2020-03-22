Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

