Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,161 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Zayo Group worth $39,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Zayo Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.