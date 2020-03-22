Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554,191 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.26% of Aqua America worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Aqua America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after buying an additional 81,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aqua America by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,027,000 after buying an additional 1,723,629 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Aqua America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,381,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,525,000 after buying an additional 269,872 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Aqua America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,665,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,055,000 after buying an additional 302,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aqua America by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 1,187,658 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.