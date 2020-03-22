Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.77% of Echostar worth $32,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Echostar by 471.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 263,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Echostar by 1,583.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 257,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Echostar by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 239,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Echostar by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 222,343 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at $7,915,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $30.01 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.