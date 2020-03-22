Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of BCE worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

