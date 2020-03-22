Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $28,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 116,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075,432.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,560,562 shares of company stock worth $189,130,960 and sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $94.98 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

