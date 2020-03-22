Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.24% of Ameren worth $44,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after acquiring an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after acquiring an additional 696,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after buying an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $62.93 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

