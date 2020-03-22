Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $34,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average is $229.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

