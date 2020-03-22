Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $371.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.68. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $343.15 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

