Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.01% of Otter Tail worth $40,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.36. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Sidoti upped their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

