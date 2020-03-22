Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 92,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of MGM Resorts International worth $35,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.