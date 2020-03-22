GameCredits Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BitBay and YoBit. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $3,229.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00605339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000303 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Crex24, Upbit, YoBit, Coinrail, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

