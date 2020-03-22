Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

