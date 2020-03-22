GAPS (GAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.27 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $5.58 or 0.00094669 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market cap of $55.82 million and $3.27 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.32 or 0.99549145 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00077851 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000917 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.