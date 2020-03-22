Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 424,453 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Garmin worth $120,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.