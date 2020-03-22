Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $9.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. 1,417,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,422. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.