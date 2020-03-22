Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00016920 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $22.36 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.02727129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00189807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,454,654 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

