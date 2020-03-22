Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Achieves Market Cap of $610,205.86

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $610,205.86 and $12.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.02730088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00189701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00033931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

