Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.73.

Separately, Stephens cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

