GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $18,607.06 and $1.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 57% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,088,709 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

