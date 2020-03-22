GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,256.65

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $348,256.65 and $621.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001856 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00612402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00032769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007167 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008695 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

