Gexan 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,418.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Gexan has a market capitalization of $39,323.13 and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.01084291 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00190772 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007857 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00094124 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

