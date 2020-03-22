Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $251.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.20 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $227.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,894,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.