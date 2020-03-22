Gifto Hits Market Cap of $6.15 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Gifto has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Allbit, Coinnest and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.02729038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00190281 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, Kryptono, CPDAX, Bibox, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Binance, Kyber Network, Allbit, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

