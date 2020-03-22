GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $30,850.37 and $1,143.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,893.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.02107269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.03508539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00612115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00650862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078708 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00510567 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016966 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

